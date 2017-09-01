Man pleads guilty to armed pub robbery

A 29-year-old Crawley man has pleaded guilty to an armed pub robbery.

Benjamin Russo, 29, a construction worker, of Punch Copse Road, pleaded guilty in Lewes Crown Court today (September 1) to robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

He will be sentenced in six weeks time, the court heard.

Police were called to The Swan pub in Horsham Road just after 1pm on Thursday (August 3), after a suspected armed robbery.

A Sussex Police spokesman said Russo had gone into the pub and demanded money from the till and threatened bar staff with what was believed to be a gun.

He managed to get away with some cash and ran away.

Officers attended and within half an hour arrested him nearby.

