Man interviewed following allegations of non-recent sex offences in Warnham

Police have interviewed a pensioner under caution as the force investigates a non-recent report a girl was sexually assaulted in Warnham.

Police said on Tuesday (April 4) a 77-year-old man living in Shrewsbury was interviewed under caution, by appointment at Shrewsbury police station, by Sussex officers.

The force is investigating a report received in October 2016 that in the late 1970s and early 1980s a girl then under 13 was sexually assaulted at two locations in Warnham, one of which was Warnham parish church.

He was not arrested and the investigation continues.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “As some of the alleged offending relates to Warnham parish church, Sussex Police are working closely with the Diocese of Chichester’s Safeguarding Team, who are actively supporting this investigation.

“Officers emphasise that there are no current safeguarding issues for the church or the local Warnham community in relation to the investigation.”

Detective Superintendent Jason Tingley of Sussex Police said; “If you have any information that would assist our investigation, including information about any other offences, please contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call Sussex 101, quoting Operation Adwell, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.