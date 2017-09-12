Man found guilty of Horsham rape

A man has been found guilty of raping a woman in Horsham town centre.

Police said Reece Pettitt, unemployed, Charrington Way, Broadbridge Heath, was charged with the rape of a woman in the town in October 2015.

The Crown Prosecution Service said he was found guilty at Lewes Crown Court on August 30.

The 20-year-old is due to be sentenced on October 13 at the same court.

Pettitt was also found not guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice following an incident in Crawley on April 29, 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service said.