Man fined after fly-tipping in Pulborough

A man has been fined following the illegal dumping of waste in Pulborough.

Horsham District Council, in a statement, say they worked in partnership with Sussex Police to successfully convict a Hove man for fly-tipping items of controlled waste.

The statement adds that Mr Essam Bakarat, of Hove, attended Court on July 28 for failing to comply with duties under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 in April 2016.

According to the district council, Mr Barakat admitted that he had failed to prevent a contravention by another person and was ordered to pay £500 through a Compensation Order, for failing to secure that the transfer of controlled waste was to an authorised person.

Mr Bakarat was fined £440 and a Victim Surcharge of £44, plus he was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.

The waste was illegally dumped near to Upperton Barn Visitors Centre at Wiggonholt, Pulborough.

Welcoming the conviction, Cabinet Member for Waste Recycling and Cleansing Cllr Philip Circus said: “The district council has a zero tolerance approach to environmental crime such as fly-tipping and as this successful conviction proves, we will actively pursue offenders and prosecute them accordingly.

“Clearing up after fly-tippers alone, costs the council some £80,000 a year.

“This particular case represents our commitment to tackling this practice and sends out a clear message to those who act illegally.

“We openly encourage the general public to report any instances to us so that our enforcement team can investigate them.”

If you wish to report an instance of fly-tipping contact Horsham District Council on 01403 733144 or visit horsham.gov.uk.