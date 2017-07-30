Man due in court after Lower Beeding collision

A man has been charged with dangerous driving following a head-on collision in Lower Beeding last night, police have confirmed.

Police said 45-year-old John Hatton from Abu Dhabi is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates Court on Monday, July 31, charged with dangerous driving following the collision on the A281.

The incident occurred near Picts Lane, Lower Beeding, where the vehicle he was driving collided with a Landrover Discovery coming the other way, according to police.

Police said relatively minor injuries were reported following the collision at around 6pm.

