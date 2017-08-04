Man charged with robbery at town centre pub

A man is due to appear in court today (August 4) charged with a robbery at a Crawley pub.

Police said a man with a gun entered The Swan public house, in Horsham Road, at about 1.10pm on Thursday (August 3).

He demanded money from the till and threatened staff before making off with a quantity of cash.

Benjamin Russo, 29, a construction worker, of Punch Copse Close, Crawley, was arrested in Snell Hatch Cemetery.

He has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court later today.