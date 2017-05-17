Man charged with Horsham Park attempted robbery

A man has been charged with attempted robbery after thieves tried to steal a handbag from a woman in Horsham Park.

Police taped off the park on Friday January 20 after a 58-year-old woman was approached while walking along the pathway which runs adjacent to North Parade.

Police said an attempt was made to steal her handbag and she suffered facial injuries during the incident.

Anthony Goldsmith, 32, unemployed, of Albion Way, Horsham, has been charged with attempted robbery, officers said.

He has been released on bail to appear before Crawley magistrates on Wednesday, June 14.

Police said a 25-year-old man from Horsham arrested on suspicion of robbery has been released without charge.

