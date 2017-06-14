Man charged with burglary

A man has been charged with burglary after a break-in at King Edward Road in Christ’s Hospital.

Police said they were alerted to a man behaving suspiciously in the area, and of breaking glass at a property just after noon on Monday, June 12. Officers arrested a man near the scene.

The incident followed a police warning to householders that they had received 15 reports of burglary at homes from Chichester to Horsham and Crawley since the middle of May.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack said: “This demonstrates how important it is for police and the communities to work together and how effective that can be.

“I am very grateful to those involved in reporting this incident, leading to a swift arrest. Just as importantly, we have recovered the victim’s property.

“I’d ask everyone to continue reporting suspicious incidents so that we can continue to take action.”

Edward Danus-Hernadez, 35, of Padua Road, Penge, London, has been charged with burglary.

He was remanded to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 13) and is also due to appear by video link to Hastings Magistrates’ Court on June 19.

