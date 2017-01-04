Man airlifted to hospital after Crawley stabbing

A man was airlifted to hospital after he was stabbed at a house in Crawley.

Police said officers were called to Irving Walk at about 8.50am on Thursday (December 29) after a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the chest.

Paramedics attended and treated the man at the scene.

The Air Ambulance was also called and he was flown to St George’s Hospital in Tooting for further checks.

Police said the injury was not serious and he was discharged just before 11.30am.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

A 37-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has been bailed until February 23.

