Man, 70, quizzed following sex probe at former mountaineering club

A pensioner has been quizzed by police over an alleged sex assault on a boy following an investigation into a former mountaineering club.

Sussex Police said it had launched an investigation into long-defunct Crawley Mountaineering Club after receiving allegations of indecent offences.

The club was an informal project for young people in the 1970s who had an interest in mountaineering.

Police are appealing for information about the club as officers say its exact duration and location is not clear.

Investigator Lucy Hailes said; “We are investigating allegations of indecent offences involving this project and would like to talk to anyone who has any information about it.”

A 70-year-old man has been interviewed under caution on suspicion of indecent assaults on a boy in the 1970s, police said. He has been released under investigation.