Life-saving heart restarter machine stolen from Ifield railway station

A heart charity is appealing for help after it says its life-saving AED machine was stolen from Ifield railway station.

According to The Sussex Heart Charity, the heart restarter machine was taken in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 10).

The valuable piece of equipment was provided through charitable donations and the organisation are appealing for its return.

Terry Ayres (CEO of The Sussex Heart Charity) said: “Whoever stole this piece of emergency medical equipment has potentially put lives at risk.

“It is so sad. People generously donated money to provide this AED – and many of those people were cardiac patients or their families.”

The Sussex Heart Charity is currently raising funds to complete a £100,000-project to provide life-saving, easy-to-use Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at every train station across the county.

The AED that was stolen from Ifield station had been provided by Sussex Heart Charity as part of this county-wide project.

The Sussex Heart Charity has vowed to replace the stolen AED as soon as possible. To contribute to replacing the stolen AED people can donate by texting AEDS00 and the amount to 70070 or by cheque to The Sussex Heart Charity, Room 360, Sussex House, 1 Abbey Road, Brighton BN2 1ES