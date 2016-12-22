Late night shopper attacked and robbed in Horsham park

A woman was attacked and robbed while walking through Horsham park as she returned home from late night shopping in the town, police said.

The 63-year-old, from Shoreham, was walking across the grass towards the leisure centre at about 6.15pm on Monday (December 19).

She was pushed to the ground from behind and her handbag was taken.

Officers said two people were seen running off towards the bandstand with her handbag.

She was not injured.

On social media site Streetlife one resident said the woman had been late night shopping in the town and was on her way back to her car.

Another resident said their colleague had been attacked while walking in the park a few weeks previous.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 1143 of 19/12.

You can also report online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) or call 101.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.