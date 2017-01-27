Jewellery stolen as thieves force their way into village home

Several items of jewellery were stolen as thieves forced their way into a home in Henfield.

Police said a house in Broomfield Road was targeted by burglars between 2pm and 6.15pm on Wednesday January 25.

The suspects gained entry by forcing locks on a window at the back of the home.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1132 25-01.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

