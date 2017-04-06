Investigation launched after ‘racist’ graffiti daubed on skate park

Police have said they are investigating racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and sexually explicit graffiti at a Burgess Hill skate park.

Officers said offensive slogans and motifs, including a swastika, had been painted on equipment in St John’s Park, London Road.

It was discovered on Monday (April 3) but was believed to have been carried out over the weekend.

Burgess Hill Town Council said four people from its maintenance team removed the drawings ‘as quickly as possible’ on the Monday, costing around £300.

Sussex Police is carrying out house-to-house enquiries and foot patrols to track down those responsible.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police are investigating racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and sexually explicit graffiti placed on skate park equipment in St John’s Park, London Road, Burgess Hill.

“House-to-house enquiries and foot patrols are being used to gain information about those responsible for what amounts to racially aggravated criminal damage due to the content of the graffiti.”

A spokesman for the council added: “Graffiti comes and goes but this was particularly nasty with racial slurs and foul language making up the bulk of the painting.

“This has been the only “outbreak” of graffiti that we are aware of at the moment and could have been aimed at a specific individual.”

Anyone with any information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 993 of 03/04.

You can also report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or phone 101.

