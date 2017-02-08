Inspector looks back on 30-year police career

An inspector retiring after a 30 years has praised the ‘amazing ability’ of police officers.

Inspector Roy Apps, 59, is leaving Sussex Police after a career that took him all over the Sussex, most recently with Brighton and Hove division.

We always get a person in the end, no matter how bad they are they get nicked Inspector Roy Apps

“It is a wonderful career, I have had 30 fantastic years,” inspector Apps said.

“The best part about it is working with Sussex Police officers, whichever rank and whatever the job,” he added, citing their ‘amazing ability’.

Asked about some of his favourite cases, inspector Apps replied: “Some of the burglaries where you are not quite sure what has gone on and there is more than meets the eye.”

According to the inspector solving these sorts of crimes would often involve interviewing ‘interesting characters’.

“We always get a person in the end, no matter how bad they are they get nicked,” he added.

Inspector Apps started out in Burgess Hill in 1987 with what used to be Mid Sussex Police, before moving to Brighton and Hove as a police constable in 1989.

Promoted to the rank of sergeant in 1991, he transferred back to Haywards Heath before joining Special Branch at Gatwick the following year.

He was elevated to the inspector rank of Section Commander in 1994 in Haywards Heath before returning to his current division in Brighton in 2003, where he has supervised policing at protests including the controversial March for England in 2014.

Asked if the job has changed over the course of his career, inspector Apps said: “actual policing is no different to what it always has been. It is a fantastic job.”

Inspector Apps thanked all the people within Sussex Police he has worked with, many of whom put on a ‘lovely’ leaving do for him on Saturday.

He also said he was ‘really touched’ by comments on Facebook since he announced his retirement.

Inspector Apps has a wife and four children, one of whom works for Sussex Police in a civilian role.

As for what’s next, he says he has a ‘lot of ideas’, but first up is a few weeks in Australia.

Chief inspector Chris Veale praised inspector App’s long career, saying: “we want to say a huge thank you to Roy for support and hard work during his 30 years”.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.