Hunt for thief after cash stolen from Horsham home

Police are hunting for an opportunistic thief who claimed to be injured before stealing money from a Horsham home.

A cleaner was working at property in Wimblehurst Road on Monday (June 5) when a man knocked at the kitchen door at about 2.45pm.

Police said the man claimed to be injured and asked for some water.

As the cleaner went to use the tap he stepped into the home and snatched a quantity of cash from a bench before running off.

He is described as a white man, 5’9” - 6’, in his mid-20s, of slight build, clean shaven but with dark, wavy, chin-length messy hair. He was wearing dirty blue denim jeans, light-coloured trainers and a long-sleeved top.

Detective Constable Julie Chambers, of the West Sussex Community Investigation Team, said: “We’d encourage people to be careful about leaving doors and windows open when unattended, particularly during the warmer weather we’ve seen of late.”

Anyone with any information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appeal response or phone 101, quoting serial 877 of 05/06.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

