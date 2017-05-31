Hunt for man in connection with station theft

CCTV footage has been released in connection with the theft of a life-saving piece of equipment, stolen from Ifield station.

Police said a man stole a defibrillator from the railway station at around 6.50pm on Saturday May 6.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a defibrillator from Ifield station

He left the station on a train and disembarked at Earlswood.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images in connection with the theft.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text information to 61016, quoting reference 101 09/05/17.

