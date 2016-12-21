Hundreds stolen in break-in at Horsham gym

More than £400 was stolen from a Horsham gym, just weeks before it was due to celebrate its first anniversary.

Thieves broke into Dual Strength and Fitness Gym, in Blatchford Road, overnight between Friday (December 19) and Saturday (December 20)

Owner Olly Melcio said all the money kept on site was taken along with the company’s CCTV tapes.

He said: “It is a kick in the teeth, you don’t like to think this stuff would happen to you.

“On Saturday morning when I came in there was no sign of any damage as such. Our cleaner was here and sort of mentioned to us there was something weird that had gone on in our office out the back.

“There wasn’t any major trashing as such, not someone coming in and turning the place upside down.

“All our cash had been stolen that we kept on site. They also stole the hard drive to our CCTV cameras.”

No damage was done to the building and nothing else was taken.

Olly said there were a couple of laptops and iPads in the office as well as expensive items in the company’s shop, none of which were taken.

“We don’t know how they got in,” he said.

“We have been down the road and have had to look at other company’s CCTV cameras.

“We are just annoyed and frustrated and we would like to find out who it was.”

Olly said no other businesses in Blatchford Road had been targeted.

Police are investigating the incident.

A spokesman said thieves broke into the store sometime between 10pm and 5.30am the following morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting 265 of 17/12.

You can also report online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) or call 101.

