Horsham Matters targeted by thieves

Several valuable tools were stolen during a break-in at a Horsham charity’s warehouse.

Thieves forced their way into a garage owned by Horsham Matters, in Blatchford Road, over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend.

Police said the break-in occurred sometime between midday on April 30 and 9am on May 2.

On its Facebook page a spokesman for the charity said several ‘valuable and essential’ tools were taken.

The stolen items, which the charity said were only one month old, include two drills, a sander, a multi-tool kit and a series of other power tools. They were being used to fix items donated to the shop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1147 of 02/05.

