Horse dies after being shot in head

Mystery surrounds the death of a horse after it was shot in the head.

An investigation was launched after a horse was found dead in a field in Lingfield on January 26.

Police said it appeared the animal had been shot in the head sometime between 7.30am and 2.30pm.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: “Officers carried out extensive enquiries, including house to house and CCTV examination. They also established that there were no witnesses to the offence and no forensic opportunities.

“Due to no further lines of enquiry being identified, the crime has been filed. Further investigation will be carried out if any new information comes to light.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 45170008996.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

