Homes and a shed broken into in Horsham district

Three homes and a shed in the Horsham district were broken into in the past week, according to Sussex Police.
In a weekly round-up, police say on Tuesday (August 8) thieves broke into a home in Hewells Court, Horsham, via an insecure door.
A passport and a debit card were stolen.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday the front door of a house in Corsletts Avenue, Broadbridge Heath, was forced open and jewellery stolen.
Police say that yesterday (Thursday August 10) someone entered a conservatory in a house in Barleycroft, Horsham, through an insecure door, although nothing was stolen.
Finally, some time between August 4 and 6 a shed was broken into in East Street, Rusper, after the padlock was cut off. Some small tools were stolen.
