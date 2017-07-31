Home smashed up in Horsham burglary

Thieves smashed every door and window at a Horsham home during an aggravated burglary.

Police said three men targeted a maisonette in Birches Road at about 2pm on Tuesday July 18.

The men smashed every door and window and destroyed several items inside the property before stealing cash and leaving. The owner was not at home at the time, officers added.

Detective Constable Adam Tidy said: “We are appealing for any witnesses that may have heard or seen anything suspicious on that day in the area or may have seen any vehicles the suspects may have been in before or after the incident. Please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or phone 101 quoting serial 796 of 18/07.

Police said a man has been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and criminal damage.

Joseph Moore, 24, of Blenheim Road, Horsham, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 21 on conditional bail. He is due to appear at crown court for trial on a date to be fixed, officers added.