Four saved from village home after arson attack

Four people, including two children, were rescued from a burning home following an arson attack in Southwater, police said.

Firefighters rushed to the blaze in College Road in the early hours of Saturday morning, July 8.

When crews arrived, just before 2.30am, they found the ground floor of the house on fire and a dog kennel in the back garden had also been set alight.

Police also attended. Officers said neighbours had put up ladders, rescuing a man, a woman and two children who climbed out of a first floor window after becoming trapped in the building.

The neighbours also helped extinguish the fire to the dog kennel.

Three fire crews, two from Horsham and one from Partridge Green, extinguished the flames.

No-one was injured, however a dog was treated for burns, police added.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blazes were both started deliberately.

Fire investigations were carried out and crews left the scene at 3.20am.

In a statement, Sussex Police said that Richard Rowe, an agricultural salesman, of Blackgate Lane, Pulborough, had been arrested and charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

The 30-year-old appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 10, and was remanded in custody to appear at a crown court hearing on August 7, police said.

Officers are continuing to investigate the blaze.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or report it online at www. sussex.police.uk/appealresponse quoting serial 203 of 08/07.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.