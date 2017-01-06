Four more cars stolen while left de-icing

Four cars were stolen from driveways across the district while left de-icing this morning (Friday January 6).

Police said thieves took the cars from addresses in Southwater and Horsham after drivers left their keys in the ignition and the vehicles unattended.

An Audi A1 was stolen from Timber Mill at Southwater at about 7.50am, followed by a Ford Kuga from Eversfield, Southwater at 7.55am.

A Ford Zetec was taken from Rowan Way, in Horsham, at 8.50am and a Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen from Bens Acre just after 9am.

Police have urged motorists not to leave their cars running unattended.

A spokesman said: “It’s an open invitation to opportunist thieves and they’re gone in seconds. Exclusion clauses in many insurance policies may also mean that insurance is invalidated and it could turn out to be a very expensive demisting.

“That said, be patient and don’t be tempted to drive without making sure that you have cleared windows and mirrors to ensure that your journey will be safe for you and safe for other road users.”

Last month a metallic BMW X3 car, valued at £20,000, was stolen from the driveway in Cedar Drive, Southwater. A silver Ford Focus was also taken from an address in Bignor Close, Horsham.

Police said at least one of the incidents had been linked to cars being left unattended while de-icing.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.