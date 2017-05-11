Ex-care worker sentenced for abusing vulnerable boys

An ex-care worker at a special school in West Sussex has been sentenced to a total of nine years imprisonment for a series of sexual offences against young boys, following a Sussex Police investigation, according to police.

Robin Carter, 70, now unemployed, of Lewes Road, Westmeston, East Sussex, was sentenced when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on April 26, having been found guilty in March after a 20-day trial, of ten offences of indecent assault against three boys in the mid-1990s.

A police spokesman said: “He was sentenced to six years, each sentence to run concurrently, for each of three offences, and was given three years for each of a further six offences, each to run concurrently to each other but to run consecutively to the six year sentence.

“He was found not guilty of one offence of indecent assault on one of the boys.

“He will also be a registered sex offender for life and was given by the court a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) severely restricting his access to young boys.

“Carter had been a residential child care officer or house parent, at Ditton Place in Staplefield, West Sussex, which was part of nearby Brantridge School, a residential special school catering for boys with social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

“Sussex Police were made aware of the incidents when another former pupil contacted the school saying he had seen Carter behaving inappropriately with a pupil.”

Detective Constable Gilly Sadler said; “Carter had used his status with vulnerable young boys, all with various problems, to groom and systemically sexually abuse him.

“The victims bravely gave evidence against Carter at the trial and this case once again shows that we will always take seriously all such reports, and will investigate wherever possible, to seek justice and support for victims no matter how long ago the events occurred.”

Police emphasise that the events happened more than 20 years ago and have no connection with current management or current or recent pupils at Brantridge School. Ditton Place closed in 2002.