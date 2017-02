A variety of items were stolen from a farm near Horsham recently.

Sussex Police say thieves entered the premises in Emms Lane, Brooks Green, and took 12 batteries.

Four of them were unusual in as much as they are grey in colour.

They are former airport luggage belt batteries, which are very heavy and 14in long by 12in high and 9in wide.

Also stolen was a combine harvester radiator, 3ft by 2ft and has Perkins stickers on it and coloured black.