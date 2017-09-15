Door smashed as masked men break into village newsagents

Three masked men smashed through a glass door to break into a village newsagents.

Police said thieves forced their way into McColls Newsagents in Church Road, Copthorne, in the early hours of Tuesday morning (September 12).

A quantity of cigarettes were stolen from behind the counter.

Officers were alerted to the break-in by an intruder alarm and found the smashed door on arrival.

Police said three men dressed in dark coloured clothing, and possibly wearing masks covering their faces, were seen leaving the store on foot in the direction of Copthorne Bank. It is believed they may have made off in a vehicle shortly afterwards.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Jellyfish.