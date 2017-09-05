Cyclist seriously injured in Horsham ‘hit and run’

Police are hunting for a van driver after a cyclist was seriously injured in a ‘hit and run’ in Horsham.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a crash involving a black Transit van and a cyclist on the A264 on Sunday (September 3).

The collision took place at the junction with Langhurstwood Road at about 9.15am.

Police said the van made off westwards following the collision with the cyclist who was travelling in the same direction.

The vehicle is described as a new style transit with a slightly damaged side panel and had two silver stripes on the front. It lost its nearside wing mirror in the incident.

The cyclist, a 52-year-old man from Hove, was taken to the East Surrey Hospital in Redhill with a serious arm injury, officers added.