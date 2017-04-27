Court results - Horsham

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Hannah Crawford, 30, of South Holmes Road, Horsham, was jailed for 12 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. She had pleaded guilty to theft of an electric shaver and cosmetics from Boots in Crawley, and to failing to answer bail, and admitted breaching a suspended sentence for two counts of theft.

Buasan Callister, 32, of Pondtail Drive, Horsham, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the A24 at Broadbridge Heath.

Glen Elliott, 48, of Sandrock Road, Ladywell, was fined £650, with a £65 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the B2139 at Amberley.

Lawrence Hart, 60, of Wimlands Lane, Faygate, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A259 at Brighton.

Ronald Hicks, 66, of Woodside Road, Chiddingfold, was fined £80, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Lower Street, Pulborough.

Julia Jeyes, 47, of The Street, Bramber, was fined £350, with a £35 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in Falmer Road, Woodingdean.

Jacqueline Rendell, 57, of East Street, Horsham, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill.

Steven Skinner, 29, of Ivory Walk, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of speeding on the A24 at Horsham.

Justine Small, 45, of Old Moat Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £70, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A24 at Horsham.

Amanda Steer, 62, of Glovers Road, Charlwood, was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A2037 at Small Dole.

Ashley Day, 25, of Arun Road, Billingshurst, was given a three month conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £80 costs. He had been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a car in Ifield Road, Crawley.

Ronald Cosgrove, 72, of West Chiltington Road, Pulborough, was banned from driving for 21 days, with an £80 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Lower Street, Pulborough.

Victoria Eisermann, 46, of Churchwood, Fittleworth, was banned from driving for six months, with a £40 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A283 at Northchapel.

Stephen Holding, 39, of Carpenters Meadow, Pulborough, was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A285 at Petworth.

