Court results - Horsham

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Gregory Pollard, 43, of Clappers Lane, Fulking, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to common assault in Fulking.

Qi Wang, 52, of Central Square, Stanground, was fined £300, with a six month conditional discharge, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of causing criminal damage to betting machines, common assault, and using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour in Horsham.

Philip Abbott, 51, of Canterbury Court, Southwater, was given a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work, with a 40 month driving ban, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving at Southwater.

Gabriela Raszka, 41, of Queens Road, Tunbridge Wells, was given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £300 costs. She had pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm in Horsham. A restraining order was made, barring her from contacting the victim, or going to an address in Horsham.

Adam Laker, 22, of no fixed address, was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, and £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon (a golf club) without reasonable excuse in College Road, Southwater, and was re-sentenced for common assault in Piries Place, Horsham, and for common assault, assaulting a police officer, and causing criminal damage to a car, in Worthing Road, Southwater.

Darryl Adams, 48, of Cleve Way, Billingshurst, was fined £70, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Worthing.

Ross Belton, 27, of Horsham Road, Pease Pottage, was fined £93, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A23 at Bolney.

Martin Boothby, 64, of Jockey Mead, Horsham, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding in Guildford Road, Horsham.

Emma Dickin, 48, of The Street, Bury, was fined £80, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, Coldwaltham.

Amanda Dixon, 51, of Rusper Road, Horsham, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had been convicted of speeding in Pondtail Road, Horsham.

John Edwards, 36, of Laughton Road, Horsham, was fined £133, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A23 at Bolney.

Andrew Forrest, 49, of Orltons Lane, Rusper, was fined £146, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Kyle Hope, 31, of Castle Lane, Bramber, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to comply with a traffic light in Portslade.

Aaron Johnson, 38, of Ryersh Lane, Capel, was fined £100, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Guildford Road, Horsham.

Hristiyan Nikolov, 31, of Furnace Drive, Crawley, was fined £123, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Guildford Road, Horsham.

