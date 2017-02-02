Court results - Horsham

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Karen Walsh, 47, of Bell Road, Warnham, was banned from driving for 17 months, with a £295 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Albion Way, Horsham.

Sorcha Hall-Luke, 22, of Cook Road, Horsham, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to taking a conveyance without authority, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance, all in Southwater.

Nicholas Illes, 47, of Sandygate Lane, Lower Beeding, was banned from driving for a week, with a £124 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A24 near Shipley.

Liam Batchelor, 30, of North Parade, Horsham, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted in his absence of driving without insurance in Reynolds Place, Crawley.

Graham Power, 70, of Brook Close, East Grinstead, was fined £151, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Northlands Avenue, Haywards Heath.

Harry Green, 27, of Bramlands Lane, Woodmancote, was banned from driving for 20 months, with a £500 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving, and to driving without insurance, in Brighton Road, Woodmancote.

Susan Venturi, 61, of Cranham Avenue, Billingshurst, was banned from driving for two years, with a £653 fine, a £55 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to drink driving, and to driving without a licence, in High Street, Billingshurst.

Joanna Leaver, 37, of Roman Lane, Southwater, was banned from driving for 18 months, was fined £120, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Worthing Road, Southwater.

Zoe Stone, 41, of Blackthorn Avenue, Billingshurst, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had been convicted in her absence of failing to comply with a stop sign in Station Road, Billingshurst.

James Appleton, 30, of Howard Road, Horsham, was given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to common assault. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim, or going to a specified address.

Stuart Penny, 33, of Manor Road, Horsham, was given a four week jail sentence, suspended for six months, with a £115 victim services surcharge, and £40 costs. He had pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with his bank details within three days of being made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Cameron Long, 18, of Wealdon Close, Southwater, was banned from driving for 23 months, with a £461 fine, a £46 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Westons Hill, Itchingfield.

John Hudson, 46, of Hayes Lane, Slinfold, was ordered to pay £717.31 compensation. He had pleaded guilty to being in charge of a lurcher dog which was dangerously out of control and caused injury to a woman in Slinfold.

Stella Mills, 33, of Newlands Gardens, Amberley, was given a nine month conditional discharge, with a £135 fine, with £75 compensation, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £250 costs. She had pleaded guilty to two counts of racially aggravated common assault in Horsham.

Stephen King, 57, of Ropeland Way, Horsham, was banned from driving for 20 months, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Horsham Road, Rusper.

Adam Taylor, 31, of The Hordens, Barns Green, was fined £455, with a £45 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and ten penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Lower Beeding.

Christopher Davis, 69, of Rectory Close, Pulborough, was fined £100, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A264 at Slinfold.

