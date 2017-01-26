Court results - Horsham

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Kwame Noye, 57, of Plaistow Road, Kirdford, was banned from driving for six months, with a £660 fine, a £66 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had been found guilty of failing to identify a driver suspected of committing an offence.

Peter Balchin, 59, of Brown Close, Broadbridge Heath, was jailed for two weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to theft of food from Sainsbury’s in Horsham, and was convicted of breaching a suspended sentence for four counts of shoplifting.

Kelvyn Furminger, 49, of Hawthorn Close, Horsham, was given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, a £200 fine, an £85 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and seven penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to common assault in Haywards Heath, and to driving without due care and attention in Cuckfield, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident.

Charlie Lahmich, 25, of Crawley Road, Horsham, was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to causing harassment in Crawley, and to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis).

Robert Butler, 27, of Grace Court, Roffey, was jailed for 12 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had been found guilty of common assault in Horsham.

Joshua Gates, 21, of Bennetts Road, Horsham, was banned from driving for six months, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A24 at Warnham.

Anthony Parsons, 47, of Badgers Close, Horsham, was fined £150, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A24 at Shipley.

Kieran Blunden, 31, of Honeysuckle Walk, Horsham, was given a nine month conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause fear of violence, and to resisting a police officer.

Victoria Barr, 19, of Honeysuckle Drive, Billingshurst, was given a community order with £211.96 compensation. She had pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from Boots in Crawley, and one count of theft from Debenhams in Crawley.

Anton Briden, 29, of Fenhurst Close, Horsham, was given a community order with an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a kitchen knife in a public place in Horsham.

Kevin Burchell, 55, of Bearsden Way, Broadbridge Heath, was fined £160, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a car, and to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting two people, or going to an address in Broadbridge Heath.

Geoffrey Austin, 50, of The Common, Cranleigh, was fined £100, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £50 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding at East Grinstead.

Karl Jennings, 46, of The Juggs, West Chiltington, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding.

Martin Waller, 46, of Five Oaks Road, Slinfold, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of speeding in London Road, Pulborough.

Steven Collins, 43, of Cricketers Close, Ashington, was banned from driving for eight weeks, with a £400 fine, a £40 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A23.

Alexander McMillan, 63, of Cook Road, Horsham, was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding.

Nina Kneale, 55, of Tower Hill, Horsham, was banned from driving for two years, with a community order, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Tower Hill, Horsham.

Oliver Oldfield, 26, of Old Horsham Road, Crawley, was given a 20 week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 150 hours of unpaid work, a £115 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to stalking a woman in Slinfold, causing serious alarm or distress. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim, or going to her home or workplace.

Veronica Barnes, of Littlehaven Lane, Horsham, was fined £440, with £97.50 vehicle excise back duty, and £85 costs. She had been convicted of using a vehicle while it was subject to a SORN.

Ian Bridser, 30, of Jengers Mead, Billingshurst, was fined £220, with £58.75 vehicle excise back duty, and £85 costs. He had been convicted of using a vehicle while it was subject to a SORN.

Julia Smithers, 62, of Brookview, Coldwaltham, was fined £660, with £155.42 vehicle excise back duty, and £85 costs. She had been convicted of using an unlicensed vehicle on a public road.

Reena Karpal, 23, of Rusper Road, Horsham, was banned from driving for six months, and given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A264 at Faygate.

Camil Serdynski, 19, of Horsham Road, Steyning, was banned from driving for a year, with a £300 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Hills Farm Lane, Horsham.

Paul Tidy, 49, of Lucas Road, Warnham, was banned from driving for a year, with a £400 fine, a £40 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Worthing Road, Horsham.

