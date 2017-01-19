Court results - Horsham

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Timothy Bloxham, 61, of West Chiltington Lane, Billingshurst, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of committing an offence.

Martin Day, 61, of Knowle Lane, Rudgwick, was fined £293, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, Pulborough.

Danny Fuller, 56, of Gateford Drive, Horsham, was fined £80, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, Coldwaltham.

Darren Hanison, 46, of Wheatsheaf Road, Woodmancote, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of speeding in Shoreham Road, Small Dole.

Roger Johnson, 52, of Plough Lane, Horsham, was fined £146, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding at Bolney.

Jaroslaw Krawczyk, 32, of Flower Farm Close, Henfield, was fined £446, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Shoreham Road, Small Dole.

Jemima Lammas, 48, of Norman Close, Billingshurst, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £250 costs. She had pleaded guilty to common assault, and to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, and admitted breaching a conditional discharge. A restraining order was made, barring her from contacting two people, or going to two addresses.

Alison Roberts, 51, of Coombe Hill, Billingshurst, was fined £120, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, and to driving without insurance, in Stane Street, Billingshurst.

Martin Caudrey, 30, of Roman Way, Billingshurst, was given a one year conditional discharge, with an £80 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and £195 compensation. He had pleaded guilty to theft of a polo shirt from Debenhams in Crawley, theft of a jacket from Wakefields in Horsham, and common assault in Horsham.

Callum Fife, 24, of no fixed address, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to theft of wine from Tesco in Horsham, and admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

Kellie Keating, 44, of Sullington Mead, Broadbridge Heath, was given a community order with £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to theft of clothing and a bag from New Look in Crawley.

Donne Paku, 54, of Swallowtail Road, Horsham, was banned from driving for a year, with a £415 fine, a £41 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Horsham.

Joseph O’Connell, 23, of North Parade, Horsham, was given a community order with an £85 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and a £25 fine. He had pleaded guilty to common assault, to causing criminal damage to a car in Guildford Road, Horsham, and to failing to answer bail.

Rachel Allen, 47, of Monkmead Lane, West Chiltington, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had been found guilty of speeding at Shipley.

Kevin Baigent, 53, of Dominion Road, Broadwater, was fined £153, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Lower Street, Pulborough.

Lawrence Gates, 25, of Southwater Street, Southwater, was fined £123, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, Coldwaltham.

Mark Hawkins, 35, of Hurst Court, Horsham, was fined £146, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding at Shipley.

Carol Hemmings, 54, of Longland Avenue, Storrington, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence. She had been found guilty of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding at Pulborough.

Russell Howes, 23, of Granary Way, Horsham, was fined £212, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding.

Nicholas McGurke, 55, of High Street, Findon, was fined £115, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding at Shipley.

Nigel Ray, 40, of Rivermead, Pulborough, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had been found guilty of driving without a seatbelt in Ifield Avenue, Crawley.

Lee Sullivan, 30, of Maplehurst Road, West Grinstead, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding at Dial Post.

Robert White, 29, of Guildford Road, Horsham, was fined £445, with £50 compensation, a £44 victim services surcharge, and £150 costs. He had pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Darren Lamport, 24, of Rivermead, Pulborough, was fined £600, with a £60 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to common assault in Pulborough.

David Randall, 23, of Beaver Close, Horsham, was banned from driving for a year, with a £140 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood, in Five Oaks Road, Broadbridge Heath.

