Court results - Horsham

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Jamie Ellis, 27, of School Court, Kirdford, was given a 12 week jail sentence, with a five year driving ban, a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance, in Staples Hill, Kirdford.

Michael Drea, 22, of Jeremys Lane, Bolney, was banned from driving for two years, with a £200 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Worthing Road, Horsham.

David Scrase, 36, of Quinton Fields, Emsworth, was fined £214, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding, and to driving while using a hand-held phone, in Guildford Road, Horsham.

Stephen Screech, 52, of Whichers Gate Road, Rowland’s Castle, was fined £770, with a £77 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding at Pulborough.

Kevin Isitt, 39, of Caley Road, Tunbridge Wells, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding at Dial Post.

Kathleen Mongan, 40, of Braypool Lane, Patcham, was given a one year conditional discharge, with £39.96 compensation, a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to attempting to defraud Argos in Broadbridge Heath of an iPhone.

Nicholas West, 41, of Crowhurst Crescent, Storrington, was jailed for six weeks, with £90 compensation, a £115 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to theft of perfume from Boots, and to failing to answer bail.

Christopher Light, 37, of Andrews Road, Southwater, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to theft of food from Co-op in Horsham.

Richard Cooney, 35, of Burnham Place, Horsham, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 fine, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to common assault in Crawley.

Liam Gray, 34, of Amies Street, London, was fined £240, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £175 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been found guilty of driving without due care and attention in Denne Road, and East Street, Horsham.

Joseph Mashiloane, 33, of Paddockhurst Road, Crawley, was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £325 fine, a £33 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in North Street, Horsham.

James Annys, 53, of Greenhow, Bracknell, was fined £100, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding at Dial Post.

Jennifer Carroll, 28, of Church Lane, Upper Beeding, was fined £216, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding at Bolney.

Michael Cresswell, 57, of Rose Hill Park West, Sutton, was fined £146, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding at Pulborough.

David Harmer, 55, of Hazel Close, Southwater, was fined £366, with a £36 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and five penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding at Dial Post.

Jake Harvey, 36, of Priory Street, Lewes, was fined £500, with a £50 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding at Coldwaltham.

Mark McIntyre, 41, of The Crescent, Horsham, was fined £450, with a £45 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and five penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding.

Shane Nye, 24, of Birches Road, Horsham, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been found guilty of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding at Bolney.

Martin Peate, 43, of Greenway, Horsham, was fined £293, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and five penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding.

Naomi Roukis, 64, of Priory Close, Storrington, was fined £52, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding at Worthing.

Toby Webb, 26, of Cheviot Road, Salvington, was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, Pulborough.

Azizi Stewart, 26, of Battersea Park Road, Wandsworth, was jailed for four weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) in Kingsfold, and admitted breaching a suspended sentence for common assault.

Lee Budgen, 44, of Station Road, Southwater, was fined £80, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a car window in Southwater.

Gabriela Raszka, 41, of Crawley Road, Horsham, was given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to common assault, and to causing criminal damage to a T-shirt, in Crawley Road, Horsham.

