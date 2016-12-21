Court results - Horsham

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Hannah Hails, 40, of Mare Hill Road, Pulborough, was fined £80, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in Lower Street, Fittleworth.

Michelle Johnston, 25, of Eversfield Road, Horsham, was fined £100, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to driving without a licence, and carrying a child passenger without a booster seat.

Christopher Kelly, 70, of Skeyne Drive, Pulborough, was banned from driving for six months, with a £660 fine, a £66 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had been convicted in his absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of commiting an offence.

David Lucas, 54, of Newdigate Road, Rusper, was fined £726, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £300 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted in his absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of commiting an offence.

Richard Grundy, 55, of The Grattons, Slinfold, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Guildford Road, Horsham.

Robert Wright, 19, of Cornflower Way, Southwater, was banned from driving for a year, with a £230 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Horsham Road, Crawley.

Liam Batchelor, 30, of North Parade, Horsham, was fined £120, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to driving without an MoT certificate, and to driving without insurance, in Mowbray Drive, Crawley.

Teresa Hill-Upperton, 52, of Red Admiral Street, Horsham, was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £40 costs. She had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable in Horsham.

Oliver Munn, 22, of Vicarage Hill, Loxwood, was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £300 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Plaistow Road, Loxwood.

Nicholas Tilley, 29, of Bishopric, Horsham, was given a community order with a four month curfew, £400 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £220 costs. He had been found guilty of sexual touching.

Luke Stainer, 30, of East Street, Horsham, was given a community order with an £80 fine, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £35 costs. He had pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.

Kristopher Everitt, 33, of no fixed address, was fined £100, with a £30 victim services surcharge. He had been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a wooden panel belonging to Saxon Weald.

James Dean, 29, of Manor Fields, Horsham, was banned from driving for a year, with a £275 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Station Road, Horsham, and to resisting a police officer.

Reece Miller, 18, of Albion Way, Horsham, was given a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £40 costs. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a kitchen knife in a public place in Hurst Road, Horsham.

Colin Martin, 45, of South Holmes Road, Horsham, was given a community order with 75 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had been found guilty of harassment in Horsham. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim, or going to an address in Horsham.

David Hockley, 47, of Kennedy Road, Horsham, was fined £250, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a Class A drug (crystal meth), and to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis), in Brighton Road, Horsham.

Frank Sorensen, 51, of Palmerston Road, Hayling Island, was fined £135, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, Pulborough.

Gillian Allan, 35, of Lanyon Close, Horsham, was banned from driving for ten months, and given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £300 costs. She had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redkiln Way, Horsham.

Thomas Headford, 34, of Kennedy Road, Horsham, was given a community order with 80 days of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to common assault in Horsham.

-

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.