COUNTY NEWS: Woman hospitalised by dog walking dispute

A woman has been hospitalised after being assaulted by a fellow dog walker, police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault on the 36-year-old woman, which took place in a field adjacent to Randall Way in Wick, Littlehampton, on Friday.

Police said the victim was walking her dogs there at just before 10am when the assault took place.

She became involved in an exchange with another dog walker about the conduct of their dogs, and sustained injuries to her head and neck which required hospital treatment.

The suspect is described by police as a white man in his late forties, 6’1”, of athletic or muscular build, with short cropped, grey or blond hair and white facial stubble.

He was wearing a royal blue t-shirt with white writing, shorts and trainers, and he was walking a small Jack Russell dog with a pink harness.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 349 of 01/09. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.