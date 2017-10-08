COUNTY NEWS: Police investigate ‘hit-and-run’

Police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run outside a Sussex pub last night.

The incident happened at around 9.20pm, Saturday, October 7, on Mackie Avenue, Brighton, close to the Ladies Mile pub, police said.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run outside the Lady Mile pub. All pictures Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating a vehicle striking a member of the public in Brighton and subsequently leaving the scene.”

The spokesman said he was unable to give any further details about the condition of the victim, or say if an arrest had been made at the current time.

More to follow.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run outside the Lady Mile pub. All pictures Eddie Mitchell

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.