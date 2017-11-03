COUNTY NEWS: One arrested after immigration raid at curry house

An illegal worker has been arrested following an immigration raid at a curry house in Sussex.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were called by immigration enforcement officers yesterday (November 2), at 3.30pm, advising they had intended to go into The Original Curryland in Worthing.

He said: “They advised us that they had intended to go into the restaurant. We were there out of courtsey to assist them.

“One person was arrested and was taken into immigration custody.”

The Home Office has yet to comment.