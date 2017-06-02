COUNTY NEWS: Man charged with tragic murder of 52-year-old

A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man at his home, police have announced.

Duncan Hearsey, unemployed, of Greenacres in Shoreham, has been charged with murder following his arrest early on Tuesday morning.

It follows the death of Alan Creasey, who sustained fatal injuries at his home in Lancing on Monday night.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates Court at 9.30am on Friday, June 2.

According to Sussex Police, officers were called to the victim’s home in Ingleside Crescent, Lancing, at around 8.15pm on Monday night following reports of a disturbance.

They checked the occupant of the property who had suffered a minor injury to his arm, but was otherwise unharmed, and then left in search of the suspect.

Police returned to victim’s home around an hour later and discovered the 52-year-old had suffered a serious head injury. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton but sadly, he died from his injuries in hospital the next morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Till Sanderson, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are doing all we can to establish what happened that night. As this complex and fast moving investigation continues we would like to hear from anyone who was in the Ingleside Crescent area of Lancing from 2pm onwards on Monday (29 May) and may have seen anyone acting suspiciously.

“In particular we would like witnesses to come forward who saw a man riding a white/silver coloured mountain bike in the area for much of the day on Monday (29 May). The man is described as white, approximately 5’10” and stocky. We are also seeking a pair of brown or orange gloves, possibly workman’s style, as part of our enquiries.”

As officers had visited Mr Creasey earlier in the evening Sussex Police has referred the matter to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Reservoir. Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or call 0800 555 111.