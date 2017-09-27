COUNTY NEWS: Hospitals condemn nurse who sexually assaulted patients

A nurse who sexually assaulted three patients at two hospitals has been condemned by the trust which runs them.

Stephen Board, 65, was jailed for 12 years on Monday for attacking patients when he worked as a nurse.

The assaults took place at Worthing and St Richard’s hospitals.

Nicola Ranger, chief nurse at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are shocked and appalled by the actions of Mr Board and our thoughts at this difficult time are with the patients he assaulted.

“For a nurse to abuse their trust in such a way is utterly reprehensible.

“Fortunately, such incidents are extremely rare.

“We apologise unreservedly to the women affected and deeply regret that these deplorable offences took place in our hospitals.”

Speaking on behalf of Sussex Police, Detective Constable Carolyn Moore said: “It took a great deal of courage for the victims to come forward and support this investigation.

“They were in a position of extreme vulnerability when they were sexually assaulted and wanted to ensure that nobody else suffered the same emotional trauma.

“Board abused his position of trust in the worst possible way and the guilty verdict on all eight counts is a just reflection on the gravity of the crimes he committed.

“We always take any such reports of this nature seriously and will encourage any victims to come forward and speak to our specially trained officers.”