COUNTY NEWS: Drugs arrest causes train delays

Train delays last night were due to a drugs arrest confirmed by police.

Two 29-year-old men were arrested on a train at Shoreham railway station at around 11.30pm last night, British Transport Police said.

Sussex Police also attended, and confirmed one of the men was arrested for possessing a controlled substance.

Lines were blocked while the arrest was made, and trains were delayed for around an hour.

One passenger said he had seen the man sniffing drugs before police got involved.

He said: “Everthing was normal, then people started rushing into my carriage. People were scared and it was a relief when the police finally arrived. Everyone cheered when he was dragged off the platform.”

A British Transport Police spokesman said the men were ‘taken to a local police station where they are assisting police with enquiries’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.