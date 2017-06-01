Car stolen in village burglary

A sports car along with several valuable items of jewellery were stolen as burglars targeted a village bungalow.

Thieves broke into a property in Countryman Lane, Shipley, between 7am and 6pm on Wednesday (May 31).

Police said an Acer laptop along with two pairs of Cartier prescription glasses, a silver cigarette box with criss/cross engraving and the letters RJW engraved, two silver bracelets, one solid and hinged and one with a chain, and six strings of freshwater pearls were taken.

A maroon Audi A3 Sport index GU63FKN was also stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 1268 of 31/05.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

