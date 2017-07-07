Business park fire being investigated as arson

A major fire at a business park in Crawley is being investigated as arson.

The devastating inferno destroyed a yard where fuel tankers were stored.

Rowfant Business Centre fire. Picture: Eddie Howland

Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away as more than 60 firefighters battled the flames at Rowfant Business Centre in Wallage Lane.

A number of business units were seriously damaged in the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Monday June 26.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating a blaze which seriously damaged a number of business units, including a fuel depot at the Rowfant Business Centre in Wallage Lane, Rowfant, Crawley, as possible arson.”

Detective Sergeant Karrie Bohanna said: “This fire has caused extensive damage to a number of businesses, and whilst we are in the early stages of this investigation, it is clear that this will have a large impact on all those affected.

Around 60 firefighters tackled the huge blaze. Picture: Eddie Howland

“Due to the nature of the fire, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service worked for a number of days to ensure it didn’t spread and therefore we are grateful that no one was injured.”

Detectives are urging anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or who may have other relevant information, to get in touch.

They can do so online here, by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Wadhurst.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website here.

