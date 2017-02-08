BREAKING NEWS: Two arrested in connection with Horsham Park robbery

Two people have been arrested after a woman was robbed in Horsham Park.

Police said the 58-year-old was walking along the pathway which runs adjacent to North Parade when she was approached by two men at about 4.15pm on Friday (January 20).

The men grabbed her as she tried to walk past and attempted to steal her handbag, officers added.

Police said a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Horsham, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They have been bailed until March 22 while investigations continue.

Chief Inspector Howard Hodges said: “We work closely with the council about any problems in the park but other than this incident in January there has been no particular problems.

“Two people have now been arrested and are on bail in connection with the robbery.”

