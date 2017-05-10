Body found believed to be missing Balcombe man

A body, believed to be that of missing Balcombe man, Ervin Underdown, has been found, said police.

Although the body has not been formally identified, police said it is believed to be the missing 32-year-old who was last seen in Meadow Close on Sunday April 30, at 11.30am.

A police spokesman said the body was found in woodland in Tilgate Forest, Pease Pottage Hill, Crawley, just before 10.30am today (May 10).

Mr Ervin’s next of kin have been informed, added the spokesman.

Inspector Roy Hodder said: “Obviously this is not the outcome we were hoping for.

“We are supporting Ervin’s family at this difficult time and they have been asked they be left alone to grieve in peace.”

