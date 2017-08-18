Bikes stolen as garages are broken into around the Horsham district

Three bicycles have been stolen in recent thefts from garages in the Horsham district.
According to Sussex Police, last Friday (August 11) a garage door was forced in Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath, between 8.30 and 9.40am, and a bike taken.
Overnight on August 10 another bike was stolen from what police say was an insecure garage in Deer Way, Horsham.
And a lock was forced on a garage door in Thelton Avenie, Broadbridge Heath, between August 10 and 12 and a bicycle taken.
Two garden sheds have also been broken into.
The first, between August 8 and 9, at Gardeners Green, Rusper, with gardening equipment stolen.
Finally, the lock was forced on a shed in Handcross Road, Plummers Plain, between August 13 and 14, and more gardening equipment stolen.
