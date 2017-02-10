Bail extended for former Christ’s Hospital employees

Four men, arrested during 2016 over non-recent allegations of sexual offences while teachers at Christ’s Hospital School near Horsham, have had their police bail extended from February 10 to March 15 while police reports are being considered by the CPS, Sussex Police said today (February 10).

The four and their legal representatives were informed and did not need to attend police stations on February 10, police said.

Sussex police said that a 65-year old from Shropshire was arrested on January 29 2016 on suspicion of indecent assault on a girl, indecent assault on a boy and another indecent assault on a boy.

On December 12 2016 he was re-arrested in Shropshire by Sussex officers and was interviewed on suspicion of further offences against six people - five men, and a woman - before being rebailed.

A 66-year old man from North Yorkshire was arrested on January 29 2016 on suspicion of the rape of a girl and indecent assault on a girl.

A 62-year old West London man was arrested on June 12 2016, on suspicion of indecent assaults on four girls.

A 74-year old man living in the Charente-Maritime District of France, who is a UK citizen, was arrested in the UK on December 20 2016, on suspicion of indecent assaults on three boys.

All the men were teachers at the school, police said.

The investigation is being carried out by detectives from the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit.

