Bail extended again for former Christ’s Hospital employees

Four men arrested during 2016 over allegations of non-recent sexual offences against pupils from Christ’s Hospital School, have had their police bail extended from May 3 to July 12 while police reports continue to be considered by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Sussex Police said today (May 3).

The four and their legal representatives have been informed and did not need to attend police stations on May 3, police said.

Sussex police said that a 65-year old from Shropshire was arrested on January 29, 2016, on suspicion of indecent assault on a girl, indecent assault on a boy and another indecent assault on a boy.

On December 12, 2016, he was re-arrested in Shropshire by Sussex officers and was interviewed on suspicion of further offences against six people – five men, and a woman – before being rebailed.

A 66-year old man from North Yorkshire was arrested on January 29, 2016, on suspicion of the rape of a girl and indecent assault on a girl.

A 62-year old West London man was arrested on June 12, 2016, on suspicion of indecent assaults on four girls.

A 74-year old man living in the Charente-Maritime District of France, who is a UK citizen, was arrested in the UK on December 20, 2016, on suspicion of indecent assaults on three boys.

All the men were teachers at the school, police said.

The investigation is being carried out by detectives from the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit.