Attempted murder arrest following Crawley fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a fire at a Crawley home.

Police said a fire broke out at a property in Cotswold Close just before 3am on Wednesday (June 21).

Officers were able to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher.

Police said some of the occupants were injured and rushed to hospital for treatment.

An investigation has begun surrounding the circumstances of the fire, officers added.

A 23-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Any with any information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Yale.

