Arrest following town centre hit and run

Police are seeking two people following a town centre ‘hit and run’.

Officers said on Wednesday, June 28, a grey Seat Ibiza turned right off London Road, in East Grinstead, into Queens Road.

The turning is prohibited and the car collided with a young man on a mountain bike.

Police said the ‘hit and run’ took place at about 4.45pm and the vehicle made off from the scene.

Officer are looking to trace the cyclist – believed to be a teenager – to check his welfare.

They are also seeking to speak with a woman who helped the cyclist at the scene.

A 19-year-old man from East Grinstead was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. He has been released under investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1162 of 28/06.

